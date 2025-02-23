Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, having worked in various genres, from action-packed thrillers to socially relevant dramas. However, one thing distinguishing him from his peers is the sheer number of films he takes each year. Unlike most top-tier actors who pick one or two projects every now and then, Akshay often completes four to five films in a single year, making him one of the busiest actors in the industry.

While this relentless pace has earned him admiration for his efficiency, it has also sparked criticism. Critics argue that churning out films at such a rapid rate can compromise quality, and some believe it affects the depth of his performances. One person who has now stepped in to defend Akshay is veteran actor Paresh Rawal, a longtime collaborator and friend.

Their on-screen chemistry, seen in iconic films like Hera Pheri, OMG: Oh My God, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has made them one of Bollywood’s most beloved duos. In an interview, Rawal addressed the criticism surrounding Akshay Kumar’s work pace.

Paresh Rawal Shower Praises On Longtime Collaborator Akshay Kumar

Paresh Rawal has always spoken highly of Akshay Kumar, acknowledging him as one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the veteran actor didn’t hold back when addressing the criticism aimed at Akshay for doing multiple films a year.

Rawal questioned why people should have an issue with Akshay’s work pace, stating, “Honestly, what is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make the films, right?” He pointed out that a producer would only sign an actor if they were confident of getting returns on their investment.

Beyond his professional discipline, Rawal also emphasized Akshay’s personal qualities, calling him “extremely hardworking” and “very honest.” He elaborated, “There is no hidden agenda when he converses with you. The integrity is top-notch, and he is a proper family man. It feels nice to talk to him and be around him.”

Further, he bluntly dismissed the notion that Akshay Kumar’s fast-paced work schedule should be criticized. He said, “Wo kaam karna pasand karta hai. Wo smuggling toh nahi karta hai, daaru supply toh nahi karta hai. Drugs to nahi karta hai, jua to nahi karta hai.” (He likes doing work. He isn’t smuggling, supplying alcohol, selling drugs, or gambling.) While critics may continue debating the impact of Akshay Kumar’s rapid work rate, his dedication to cinema and his support from colleagues like Paresh Rawal show that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Dharmendra’s Rumored Affair With Anita Raj Left Hema Malini Mad With Rage, Here’s How The Dream Girl Star Reacted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News