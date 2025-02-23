Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 after they fell in love on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. The road to their union was not an easy one since the legendary actor was already married to his first wife Prakash Kaur during that time. However, they still went ahead with the marriage which had grabbed several eyeballs during that time. But there was a time when even their happily ever after had hit a major roadblock.

When Dharmendra’s Rumored Affair With Anita Raj Was On Full Swing

While it seemed everything was fine after Dharmendra managed to tie the knot with Hema Malini despite several hurdles, the then emerging charismatic actress Anita Raj entered his life. Anita was 27 years younger than the Sholay actor and was making a name for herself in the industry with films like Zalzala, Karishma Kudrat Ka and Insaniyat Ye Dushman. The He-Man Of Bollywood found himself being infatuated with the young actress and soon there were strong rumors about their affair.

Hema Malini’s Reaction To Dharmendra And Anita Raj’s Speculated Romance

According to Money Control, Hema Malini was deeply committed to her marriage with Dharmendra so the news of her husband’s growing closeness with Anita Raj left her inevitably disturbed. The Dream Girl actress decided to take matters in her own hands and intervened strongly. She reportedly warned Dharmendra to stay away from Anita, making it clear that she was not ready to tolerate any disruption in her marriage.

Well, this worked in her favor as Dharmendra got the cue about the repercussions which might occur in his marriage with Hema Malini if his alleged tryst with Anita Raj continues. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor distanced himself from Raj and their relationship eventually hit the dust. Well, it clearly showed Malini’s ability to take a strong stand to save her marriage.

There were rumors that Dharmendra and Hema Malini had converted to Islam to accomodate the former’s two marriages. However, the actor had rubbished the speculations of the same. The couple have two daughters namely Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

