Hema Malini and Dharmendra became the it couple of the film industry when it was not even a thing. Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur and had four kids together—Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeita. He then married Hema and had two daughters—Esha and Ahana. However, there was a time when Hema’s father did not want her to spend time alone with the Sholay actor. The actress shared the amusing story a few years back in an interview. Scroll below for the deets.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of Tu Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970. They enjoyed spending time together on the set, and by the end of the film’s shoot, they fell in love. It was kind of love at first sight for Hema, as per her throwback interview with Deccan Chronicle. It was the same for the senior actor as well, and they were both doubtful about their love story as he was already a married man with kids.

Hema Malini’s father was also against her relationship with Dharmendra and, in his own way, tried to keep them apart. According to Bollywood Shaadis’ report, Hema, on the sets of Indian Idol 12, shared an interesting incident when her father accompanied her to shoot a song to prevent his daughter and Dharmendra from spending alone time.

The actress recalled, “Usually my mother or my aunt used to accompany me on shoots but during the shoot of one of the songs my father accompanied me as he was worried that me and Dharam ji shouldn’t spend some time alone as he knew we were friends.”

She continued, “I remember this when we used to travel in a car my father used to immediately sit next to me but even Dharam ji was no less he used to sit at the next seat.”

In a throwback interview with Deccan Chronicle, Hema Malini shared, “The minute I saw Dharam ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family.”

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s love story is still regarded as one of the biggest examples of an evergreen romance that turned real from reel. They stood the test of time and still inspire young lovers to endure. Hema and Dharmendra got married in 1980 and welcomed Esha in 1981. In 1985, Ahana was born.

