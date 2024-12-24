Released in 2003, Koi… Mil Gaya became a landmark film in Indian cinema. It is one of the finest sci-fi attempts by Bollywood. The director, Rakesh Roshan, tried to popularize the concept of sci-fi through this attempt, where he perfectly balanced humor, romance, and emotions to make a great movie. The talented cast perfectly complemented Roshan’s efforts, including his son Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rajat Bedi, and Rekha Ji.

While Hrithik was the movie’s highlight, Preity Zinta stole the viewers’ hearts equally. Her role as Nisha won her immense praise. However, fans might not know she was not the first choice for the role. Instead, she only got the role after two other A-lister actors were already considered.

Why Didn’t Rakesh Roshan Cast Aishwarya & Kareena Kapoor In Koi Mil Gaya Opposite Hrithik Roshan?

Rakesh Roshan considered numerous actresses for the role of Nisha. As per Rediff, the character was initially set to be played by Aishwarya Rai Kapoor. However, Rakesh Roshan believed that Aishwarya Rai was unsuitable for the role as she was older than Hrithik. According to News18, the script demanded an 11-year age gap between Rohit and Nisha. However, Aishwarya and Hrithik went on to star together in Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar, both of which were blockbuster and fan-favorite movies.

After Aishwarya was out of contention, the makers considered casting Kareena Kapoor for the role. However, Rakesh Roshan didn’t go with this decision because Kapoor and Roshan had already starred together in Yaadein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Then, the makers looked for a third face, and as per News18, Shah Rukh Khan recommended the name of Preity Zinta, with whom he had worked in Dil Se.

Rakesh Roshan was immediately impressed by Zinta’s 20-minute performance in Dil Se. Thereafter, Zinta was hired for the role. This was the second movie starring Roshan and Zinta after the 2000 hit Mission Kashmir. The success of Koi… Mil Gaya eventually cemented Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors. It went on to spawn the Krrish franchise, establishing Hrithik as India’s first mainstream superhero.

