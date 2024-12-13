Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is truly a global phenomenon. Apart from being a regular at some of the high-profile international events, she has also worked in some Hollywood movies like Mistress Of Spices, Provoked, and Bride And Prejudice. However, did you know that there was also a time when the actress lost an opportunity to work opposite Hollywood biggies like Will Smith and Brad Pitt? One of the reasons was her being hesitant to perform intimate scenes in these movies.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was The Original Choice For Mr And Mrs Smith

According to a news report in DNA, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the original choice for the 2005 movie, Mr And Mrs Smith. However, the Devdas actress was hesitant to perform some bold and intimate scenes in the movie, which was required of the female spy character. Hence, the actress lost the project, and Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, was roped in for the same.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turned Down A Film Opposite Will Smith

The Dhoom 2 actress was also the first choice for the 2008 superhero film Hancock, which starred Will Smith in the lead role. A news report in The Telegraph stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected the film because she was not comfortable with locking lips with Smith for the film. Apart from this, she also had other prior commitments which refrained her from signing the film. The role was ultimately bagged by Charlize Theron.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also rejected a role in the Brad Pitt starrer Troy. According to a news report in the Indian Express, Aishwarya had revealed the reason behind the same. She said, “Films in the West and here work differently in the sense that they meet you, and then they say ‘greenlit’ and they lock you off for a period of time because of the insurances. The way the entire film schedule is, you are locked off, which was very new for me. You understand the impact of the [film]. It is exciting because these are huge offers. But when Troy was spoken about — forget on the script level — they were saying at least six to nine months to lock off [the schedule] because it is a huge film. I had films here I was committed to. I couldn’t get myself to kick that to the curb.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2. Her dual role as Nandini and Mandakini Devi was much appreciated by the fans. The movie also starred Vikram, Karthi, Jayan Ravi, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles.

