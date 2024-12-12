We all know Ramanand Sagar – the man who created Ramayana, a show that was loved by all. A show that was loved by all in Pakistan as well. Many did not know that the man who was the creator of the biggest mythological show in India, belonged originally to Pakistan!

Born as Chandramuli Chopra in Lahore, his entire family migrated to Jammu & Kashmir. However, the family was stuck in Kashmir during the Partition of India in 1947. The entire family thought of shifting to Mumbai.

Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar in one of his interviews with Mumbai Mirror, recalled the day Ramanand Sagar was airlifted from Srinagar amidst the Partition Of India unrest and riots. Narrating the incident Prem Sagar recalled the historic flight when IAF rescued people in Srinagar.

There were no lights, the tarmac was broken, Biju Patnaik (former Orissa CM), who was piloting the craft, circled the airfield twice before landing. Immediately, a crowd of refugees, anxiously waiting for three days, rushed towards the plane.

Ramanand Sagar‘s wife was four months pregnant during the rescue. He carried only one huge trunk but Pattnaik made it clear – No trunks. In a coversation with Mumbai Mirror report in 2019 Prem Sagar recalled, “Pattnaik kicked the trunk thinking there was gold inside. He kicked the trunk and leaves of papers flew. Ramanand Sagar asserted, “This trunk would go with me, otherwise no one from the family would go.”

When the trunk was opened, it had novels, articles on the experience of partition, and a script – Barsaat. Ramanand Sagar told the pilot, “Yes, these are my diamonds and jewels, which I am carrying.”

Later, Barsaat was picked up by Raj Kapoor after Prithviraj Kapoor suggested his son make the film that turned RK Banners’ fate overnight. Ramanand Sagar eventually turned to television after a lukewarm career in films. Rest as they say is history!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ramayana Maker Ramanand Sagar’s Grandson’s Alleged Jab At Adipurush While Reacting To Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari Film, Says “Do It Honestly”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News