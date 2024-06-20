Indian director, producer, and writer Ramanand Sagar gave us the first epic tale of Ramayana, which is still imprinted on our memories. It featured Arun Govil in the lead role and garnered the same love during its re-run during the pandemic. Last year, Om Raut directed Adipurush, which featured Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Devi Sita. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will now appear in those roles in Nitesh Kumar’s movie. Now, Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Amrit Sagar has shared his take on Tiwari’s film.

A few weeks back, pictures from the sets of Tiwari’s epic saga leaked online, featuring Ranbir and Sai in their movie looks. The leak was met with a lot of criticism, and sources claimed that they are rethinking their looks. On the other hand, Om Raut‘s movie last year was severely bashed for its dialogues and visuals, among other things.

Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Amrit Sagar is also a director, producer, and writer known for TV serials like Hatim, Jai Shri Krishna, Dharam Veer, and more. He recently sat for an interview with indianexpress.com and shared his thoughts on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. He mentioned that although people have the right to make the epic saga, they should do it by staying true to the source.

Amrit Sagara said, “I feel that Ramayan should be made by everybody, why not? Nobody has a copyright on Ramayan.” Ramanand Sagar’s grandson continued, “My only thing with that is do it honestly. Don’t try and make the Ramayan like ‘Now I will make the Ramayan through this person’s perspective, or that person’s perspective. Ramayan is not that. It is the story of Ram, that is why it is titled Ramayan.”

Amrit seemingly took a veiled dig at Adipurush and added, “Ramleelas have been happening in this country for centuries. And they follow the story completely.” For the uninitiated, last year, Adipurush’s writer, Manoj Muntashir, defended the film’s controversial dialogues by giving examples of Ramleelas. Manoj, while speaking to The Lallantop, revealed that they looked at Adipurush through the lens of Ramleela, and they may have been wrong there.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari is expected to be released in 2025.

