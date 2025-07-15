The upcoming Indian comedy-drama Rangeen has an official release date. The show is billed as a humorous and poignant exploration of love, loyalty, and self-discovery. It is produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, and directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua.

Rangeen also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Vineet Kumar Siingh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles. Continue scrolling to find out more about the show’s premiere.

When & Where To Watch Rangeen?

Rangeen will premiere on Prime Video on July 25, 2025, in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The OTT platform took to social media to announce the release date with a caption that read, “Real eyes realize real lies #RangeenOnPrime, New Series, July 25 @Pranjal.Dua @Kopious1 @kabirkhankk #AmirRizvi @bluemagic.films.”

What Is Rangeen About?

Rangeen is a comedy-drama that engages with humour and emotion. It follows the story of Adarsh, a simple man whose world is turned upside down after he discovers his wife Naina’s betrayal. What unfolds is a wildly entertaining ride through misadventures and unexpected twists. The series traces Adarsh’s hilarious yet surprisingly heartfelt journey to question his notions of love, manhood, and morality.

What Did The Team Behind Rangeen Say About The Show?

Speaking about the series, producer Kabir Khan said, “With Rangeen, we set out to tell a story that explores the grey areas of human connection—messy, flawed, and deeply real.” He added, “It’s a narrative that blends sharp wit with emotional honesty, challenging conventions while remaining deeply engaging. We are excited to share Rangeen with audiences across the world – a series that’s as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.”

Director Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua said, “From the very beginning, Rangeen was envisioned as a story that challenges social norms while staying anchored to emotional truth.” They further shared, “It delves into vulnerability, identity, and desire with a voice that is both bold and deeply empathetic.” The duo also shared that they are “thrilled” to have collaborated with Kabir Khan Films and said they are “confident that Rangeen will strike a chord with audiences through its fresh perspective when it premieres on July 25.”

