Vineet Kumar Singh has long been known for his intense and powerful performances, often bringing depth to characters that leave a lasting impact. Despite his acting prowess, mainstream recognition has been elusive for the actor. He recently gained renewed attention for his portrayal of Kavi Kalash in Chhaava, Laxman Utekar’s historical drama. However, in a surprising revelation, Vineet disclosed that he was once offered the lead role in Lukka Chuppi, a film that eventually became a breakthrough for Kartik Aaryan.

Released in 2019, Lukka Chuppi was a romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar and written by Rohan Shankar. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the film was a commercial success, featuring the concept of a live-in relationship in a conservative Indian setting. The timeline could have been very different had Vineet Kumar gotten that role instead of Kartik Aaryan.

Vineet Kumar Singh didn’t realize he was offered the leading role in Lukka Chuppi until too late

Vineet Kumar Singh recently spoke about losing out on the lead role in Lukka Chuppi, not due to auditions or competition but because of a simple misunderstanding. In an interview with Digital Commentary, he recalled, “There was a Laxman Utekar film written by a friend of mine. When he gave me the script, it didn’t seem like he was pitching it to me. I assumed he wanted feedback, so I didn’t respond immediately.”

The actor revealed that he had no idea the script was meant as an official offer. By the time he realized the filmmakers were considering him for the lead role, it was too late. Kartik Aaryan had already been cast. “When I spoke to Laxman Utekar later, I was shocked to learn they had wanted me for the lead role. It was my bad luck—I mistook the pitch for a casual script exchange, something I often do with writer friends,” he admitted.

The film, initially titled Mathura Lives, was later renamed Lukka Chuppi and became a major box-office success. Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal of a small-town reporter navigating love and societal expectations resonated with audiences. Nonetheless, Vineet Kumar Singh is currently being praised for his power-packed performance as Kavi Kalash in Chhaava.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Sourav Ganguly Seemingly Confirms The Actor Cast To Play His Role In Upcoming Biopic: “From What I’ve Heard…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News