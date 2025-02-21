More than two decades ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali created a masterpiece with Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. The movie remains one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Bhansali’s grand vision, combined with the powerful performances of Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, brought the film to life, making it a timeless classic. Loved and acclaimed even today, Devdas now has another historic moment to celebrate.

The film will be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles from March 8 to April 20 as part of the guest program Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of India, highlighting its cinematic brilliance on a global stage. Devdas is amongst the 12 Indian films selected to be screened at the prestigious program. The selection reaffirms its status as a cinematic masterpiece celebrated globally. Even after over two decades, Devdas continues to captivate audiences and enthrall a new generation of viewers.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have always been grand spectacles, capturing the essence of India with breathtaking visuals, deep emotions, and rich storytelling. His signature style of grandeur and magic sets his films apart, making him one of the greatest filmmakers in Indian cinema. He has repeatedly delivered classics that remain etched in history, and Devdas stands tall as one of his most iconic works. It will be remembered for generations, inspiring and mesmerizing audiences worldwide.

Devdas, based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, was originally released in 2002. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan as the tragic titular hero, the film starred Aishwarya Rai as the ethereal Paro and Madhuri Dixit as the graceful courtesan Chandramukhi.

The film was lauded for its grand visuals, soulful music, and powerful performances. Devdas became a cultural phenomenon with stunning sets, iconic songs like Dola Re Dola, and Bhansali’s signature storytelling. It remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved films, symbolizing unfulfilled love and cinematic grandeur.

