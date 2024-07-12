Devdas completes 22 years today! It’s one of the most iconic works of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is considered one of the greatest movies ever made in the history of cinema. But the shoot also witnessed some tragic moments, like Salman Khan allegedly lying outside the vanity of his then-lost love, Aishwarya Rai. Scroll below for an emotional throwback.

Salman and Aishwarya fell in love in the late 90s. The media highly publicized their whirlwind romance, and many were convinced they were the endgame. Unfortunately, Bhaijaan’s alleged alcoholism and physical abuse led to the end of their relationship in 2000. The actress confirmed the same in a 2002 statement, calling their togetherness a ‘nightmare.’

Salman Khan tried to save his relationship with Aishwarya Rai on Devdas sets

Journalist Anupama Chopra once wrote an autobiography for Shah Rukh Khan, where she recalled lesser-known details of the Devdas shoot. Many wouldn’t know, but Salman Khan was present on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sets, trying to save his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, which was on the edge of destruction.

An excerpt from Shah Rukh Khan’s biography read, “For two years, Aishwarya and Salman had conducted a tempestuous affair in a fishbowl (there were rumours of parental disapproval, physical abuse, intimidation), and by the time Devdas was shot the relationship had disintegrated into an unpleasant, incoherent mess. Salman had become a real-life Devdas, simultaneously self-destructing and attempting to salvage his romance. He was as much a part of the Devdas shoot as the crew. Salman Khan would spend nights lying intoxicated on the floor of Aishwarya’s trailer.”

Salman-Aish’s emotional moment featured in Devdas

Another lesser-known fact is that Salman Khan wanted to play Devdas, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali chose Shah Rukh Khan over him. One would remember the iconic scene where SRK removes a thorn from Aish’s foot.

Salman offered to demonstrate the scene, which Shah Rukh politely agreed to. But what many don’t know is Sanjay Leela Bhansali rolled the cameras, and the tragic moment, which also left Aishwarya Rai in tears, was used in the final cut.

Devdas, released in 2002, was a major success at the box office. The supporting cast also featured Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: From Aryan Khan To Alizeh Agnihotri: Upcoming Bollywood Stars To Watch In 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News