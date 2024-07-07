YRF’s Spy Universe is back in the limelight. The production house recently announced the sixth Spy film, Alpha. It features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, and it’ll be the first female-oriented film in the universe. As YRF’s exciting lineup is currently a hot topic of discussion, today, we’ll talk about the performance of all Spy Universe films at the Indian box office. The list starts with Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and ends with last year’s Tiger 3.

The Spy Universe started with Ek Tha Tiger, which starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was a huge success at the Indian box office and is also said to be the most critically acclaimed film in the universe to date. It did a business of 198 crores against the budget of 75 crores. If calculated, it earned returns of 123 crores, which equals 164% profit.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the second film in YRF’s Spy Universe. It also starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in key roles. In India, it earned 339.16 crores against the cost of 150 crores. So, it enjoyed returns of 189.16 crores, which equals 126.10% profit through the theatrical run.

War is the third film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It carried a huge budget of 158 crores, but it did superb business in India, thus becoming a profitable venture. The biggie earned 319 crores, thus making returns of 161 crores. It equals 101% profit.

Pathaan is the fourth film of Spy Universe. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. It’s the highest earner in the universe, with a collection of 543.22 crores. Against a cost of 250 crores, it earned pure returns of 293.22 crores, thus yielding 117.28% profit.

Tiger 3 is the fifth film on the list, featuring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif in key roles. It’s the only unsuccessful film in the universe despite earning 286 crores in India. Against the whopping budget of 300 crores, it suffered a box office deficit of 14 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD At The Worldwide Box Office (After 10 Days): Adds Another Staggering 50 Crores+ On 2nd Saturday, All Set To Enter 800 Crore Club Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News