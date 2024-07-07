Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is doing fantastic business at the worldwide box office and has picked up massively during the second weekend. On the second Saturday, the film managed to add over 50 crores gross to its global tally, thus crossing the 775 crore mark. It made clear that good enough fuel is still left in the tank, and the biggie is on track to become the next 1000-crore grosser of Indian cinema. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial is enjoying all the positive limelight from all corners. It is being hailed for its concept, technical superiority, performances, and the world that has been created by Ashwin. Both Indian and overseas cinema enthusiasts are praising this magnum opus. Even commercially, it is fetching some crazy numbers in the domestic and international markets.

Coming to yesterday’s update, Kalki 2898 AD witnessed a solid jump. On day 9, it added 18.50 crores net in India, which went up to 36 crores net on day 10. In gross, it equals 42.48 crores. In overseas, it added another 13 crores gross on the second Saturday, taking the global collection of day 10 to an impressive 55.48 crores gross.

Talking about the total collection, Kalki 2898 AD added another 36 crores net yesterday, taking its tally to 471.43 crores net at the Indian box office. It equals 556.28 crores gross. Internationally, the biggie has taken its total to 223 crores gross. Adding both Indian and overseas gross, the sum stands at a humongous 779.28 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Today, the Prabhas starrer is expected to cross the 60 crore mark globally, thus entering the 800 crore club. After crossing the milestone, it’ll be interesting to see how fast it hits 1000 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

