Joy to the World, as Inside Out 2 passes a significant milestone at the domestic box office. The Pixar sequel reportedly earned $7.2 million on July 4th, pushing its domestic gross to $503.6 million. The film, which is a sequel to 2015, is also the sixth highest-grossing animated film globally after accumulating $1.07 billion worldwide. The 2015 prequel, which earned $850 million worldwide, accumulated $354 million in the domestic haul.

Despite tough competition from the new release animated hit Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2 became the fourth highest-grossing animated film domestically. It should be noted that prior to Inside Out 2 entering the coveted $500 million club, only three animation films managed to gain domestic membership.

In addition, Inside Out 2 achieved the milestone just three weeks (21 days) after its release, signalling that it could overtake the other three members of the list. Let’s take a look at the films that grossed over half a billion dollars at the domestic box office.

1. Incredibles 2, 2018 ($608.6 Million)

Per Box Office Mojo, Pixar’s smash hit Incredibles 2 earned $608.6 million in the US at the end of its theatrical run. However, the animation film took 24 days to reach the $500 million milestone. As Inside Out 2 achieved the feat in 21 days, it might still beat Incredibles 2’s domestic haul to become the highest-grossing animation film domestically.

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 2023 ($574. 9 Million)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has grossed $574.9 million at the domestic box office, making it the second-highest-grossing animation film in the US. The film reached the $500 million milestone in 31 days.

3. The Lion King, 2019 ( $543.6 Million)

The 2019 film is the third highest-grossing animation movie in the US. It reportedly reached the $500 million milestone in 34 days.

Considering Inside Out 2 reached the half-billion dollar milestone in less time than the aforementioned highest-grossing flicks, it is on track to outperform these movies at the domestic box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (North America): It’s Unstoppable, Surpasses Frozen II’s $475 Million+ Run To Become 4th Highest-Grossing Animated Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News