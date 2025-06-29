The Vijay Antony starrer Tamil crime-thriller Maargan was released at the box office on June 27, 2025. Despite a tough competition, the film has managed to establish a good stronghold for itself. Let’s take a look at where the film stands at the Indian box office after day 2.

Maargan box office collection day 2

The Vijay Antony starrer opened at 85 lakh which was not a very bad start considering that the movie had a low buzz. Interestingly, it amassed a 183% higher opening than Antony’s last release which was the 2024 film Hitler. Hitler had opened at 30 lakh, and inevitably, the actor’s 2025 release fared way better with its opening.

Now, on its 2nd day, the movie saw a stellar growth of around 65%. According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the film earned 1.41 crore on its second day. Overall, the 2-day collection at the Indian box office stands at 2.26 crores. The film is maintaining a good pace and is also receiving a positive word of mouth from the critics and masses alike. However, it might face a tough competition from the likes of Kannappa and Kuberaa.

Maargan box office breakdown (2 days)

Day 1: 85 lakh

Day 2: 1.41 crore

Total: 2.26 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross domestic collection of the film stands at 2.66 crore. Interestingly, the film is just 2 lakh away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Vijay Antony’s last release Hitler. For the unversed, Hitler’s lifetime collection was 2.28 crore.

About the film

Talking about Maargan, the film has been directed by Leo John Paul. Apart from Vijay Antony, it also stars Ajay Dishan, P Samuthirakani and Mahanadi Shankar. The music has been composed by Antony himself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: DNA Box Office Collection Day 9: Displays An Impressive Jump Of 88%, Scores Higher Than The Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News