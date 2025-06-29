The Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer Malayalam crime-thriller flick Ronth has been witnessing a decent run at the box office. Mounted on a limited budget, it also managed to enter the safe zone recently. Let’s take a look at where the film stands at the Indian box office after day 16.

Ronth box office collection day 16

On its 16th day, the Roshan Mathew starrer earned 12 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a good growth of around 50% since the movie amassed 8 lakh on its previous day. Overall, the 16-day net collection of Ronth stands at 5.92 crores at the Indian box office.

The movie is now inching towards 6 crores. However, it witnessed a direct box office clash with Anaswara Rajan’s Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal. The latter has raced ahead of Ronth with 112.33% higher collections which is definitely a matter of concern.

Ronth box office breakdown (Day 16)

Week 1: 3.89 crores

Week 2: 1.83 crores

Day 15: 8 lakh

Day 16: 12 lakh

Total: 5.92 crores

Ronth enters the safe zone

The Roshan Mathew starrer has been mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.92 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 92 lakh. This results in the ROI% to be 18.4%.

Ronth at the worldwide box office

Including the taxes, the gross domestic collection of the film stands at 6.98 crore. The movie amassed 2.05 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Ronth now stands at 9.03 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: Ammy Virk Starrer To Wrap Up Its Theatrical Run Soon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News