Two Malayalam films have yet again entered the profit-making zone, recovering their entire budget in just 10 days of release, despite clashing at the box office. Ronth and Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal were both released on June 13, 2025 and after 10 days, both films stand successful with 100% budget recovery!

Ronth Budget & Recovery

Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan’s film is mounted on a budget of 5 crore, and it has recovered its entire budget at the box office. In fact, against a total net collection of 5.08 crore, it stands at 1.6% profit at the box office in 10 days.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Budget & Recovery

The funeral comedy is mounted on a budget of 10 crore, and it also witnessed a good jump at the box office on the second weekend, recovering its entire budget. The film stands at a total collection of 10.57 crore in 10 days, churning out a profit of 5.7%.

About Ronth

Helmed by Shahi Kabir, Ronth’s official synopsis says, “Two patrol officers face mounting tensions during a night shift as they navigate dangerous calls while confronting their strained partnership and personal demons.” Rated 8.1 on IMDb, the film stars Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan and others.

About Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Helmed by 7.1 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Anaswara Rajan‘s comedy film says, “At a village funeral home in Thiruvananthapuram, various individuals pursue their personal agendas and self-interests.”

Ronth VS Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Box Office Summary

Check out the 10-day breakdown of Ronth VS Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal at the box office.

Day 1: 55 lakh VS 71 lakh

Day 2: 90 lakh VS 1.31 crore

Day 3: 95 lakh VS 1.76 crore

Day 4: 47 lakh VS 1.11 crore

Day 5: 42 lakh VS 92 lakh

Day 6: 30 lakh VS 68 lakh

Day 7: 30 lakh VS 62 lakh

Day 8: 38 lakh VS 97 lakh

Day 9: 40 lakh VS 1.14 crore

Day 10: 41 lakh VS 1.35 crore

Total: 5.08 VS 10.57 crore

Who Won Ronth VS Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Clash

Clearly, with 108% more earnings, Anaswara Rajan’s funeral comedy has won this box office clash. It would be interesting to see if both films match each other in terms of their profits.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Most Profitable Malayalam Films Of 2025: Despite Roaring Thudarum Is 2nd Lowest Profitable, Guess Who Rules At Top Spot?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News