Following its theatrical release in November 2023, the Malayalam comedy-drama Maharani, featuring Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, is finally coming to OTT. The film had a limited theatrical window but was successful enough to be streamed on Manorama Max. The OTT giant officially announced it on social media with a fresh poster, which got fans interested again.

When & Where To Stream Maharani?

Maharani will be available to stream on Manorama Max starting June 21, 2025. The platform shared the announcement through an official poster online. The post reads, “Maharani | June 21 | manoramaMAX.” If you missed seeing the film in theaters or simply need a light Malayalam movie for the weekend, this could be one to include on your watchlist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manoramaMAX (@manoramamax)

More About Maharani

Set in a fictional village in the Alleppey district of Kerala, Maharani is about two inseparable best friends, i.e., Aji, played by Shine, and Viji, played by Roshan, who live a mundane and directionless life, but wouldn’t hesitate to support one another. Aji wants to elope with his girlfriend, and Viji wants a partner who will support and improve his financial situation. An unexpected twist occurs when Aji’s girlfriend, Rani, goes missing. The girl’s family blames the two friends and their gang, leading them all to experience a wave of further misunderstanding.

While Aji and Viji work to prove their innocence and find Rani, the film provides plenty of rare small-town humour, bodily confusion, and a slice of small-town politics. The flick has comical and emotional scenes conducive to a general comedic experience.

Written and directed by G Marthandan and Ratheesh Ravi, respectively, the movie also has a good supporting cast, including Johny Antony, Harisree Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Sruthy Jayan, and many more. The compositions of Gopi Sundar and Govind Vasantha give a sweet touch to the story.

Whether you’re in for the witty one-liners or the charm of village life, Maharani is ready to bring some laughter and warmth to your screen.

Check out the trailer of Maharani below:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Kaliyugam OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where You Can Watch Shraddha Srinath’s Sci-fi Movie If You Live Outside India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News