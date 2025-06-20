The sci-fi flick Kaliyugam, starring Shraddha Srinath, has made its way to streaming platforms after a limited theatrical release in May 2025. The thriller film in the sci-fi genre sets a storyline during the apocalypse, during which chaos, survival challenges, and large social divisions hold sway. The film performed poorly at the box office but now seeks to expand its audience through digital platforms.

When & Where To Stream Kaliyugam Abroad?

Kaliyugam is set to premiere on Simply South on June 20, 2025. But there’s a catch—the film will be available only for international viewers. Indian audiences will have to wait, as no local OTT release date has been announced yet.

Simply South confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Kaliyugam, streaming on Simply South from June 20 worldwide, excluding India.”

#Kaliyugam, streaming on Simply South from June 20 worldwide, excluding India. pic.twitter.com/75ps4RLIuz — Simply South (@SimplySouthApp) June 17, 2025

More About Kaliyugam

Kaliyugam is set in the year 2064, in a world hit by repeated disasters. Resources like food and water are hard to find, and society is divided by a vast wall. The rich, called residents, live on one side with all the comforts, while the poor suffer on the other.

The movie tracks Sketch, a character portrayed by Kishore, as he discovers an unexpected luxury-filled shelter that represents complete unfamiliarity with his world. Shraddha Srinath delivers a vital performance in the film, which critics have recognized for its heartfelt expression. The cast also includes Harry, Master Ronith, Asmal, Aarya Lakshmi, and Iniyan Subramani.

The film is written by Aathreya, Karthik Gunasekaran, and Karkavi. It is produced by K.S. Ramakrishna and has cinematography by K. Ramcharan. Despite its limited theatrical release, the film, having an unconventional plot accompanied by an engrossing visual treatment, may attract audiences who like dystopian stories and science fiction.

Check out the trailer of Kaliyugam below:

