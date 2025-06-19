The audience favourite Sthanarthi Sreekuttan of the Malayalam cinema is all set to be released on an OTT platform, and it took six months after its release. Directed by debutant Vinesh Viswanath, the film enters the colorful universe of a rural school and depicts the charming yet naive story of a young boy in his quest for self-discovery.

The movie did not get much theatrical run or box office numbers, but it won the hearts of all with its heart-touching storytelling, cute child performances, and above all, the pure and simple take on issues of contemporary society. Now, it’s all set to reach a wider audience through digital release.

When & Where To Watch Sthanarthi Sreekuttan?

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan will start streaming from June 20, 2025, on the Malayalam OTT platform Saina Play. The platform made the official announcement through its social media channels. This charming slice-of-life film is expected to gain more love from family audiences now that it’s available to stream from home. Viewers can access the movie through Saina Play’s app or website, either with an existing subscription or by signing up for a plan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saina Play (@sainaplay)

More About Sthanarthi Sreekuttan

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan focuses on the seventh-grade students in K.R. Narayanan Memorial Upper Primary School’s Class VII-C at Karettu, where Sreekuttan and his group frequently challenge their teacher along with their organized classmates. Sreekuttan, usually known as the troublemaker of the class, decided to run for the class leader position to demonstrate his abilities instead of seeking power.

Sreekuttan’s desire for recognition led to an entertaining election campaign, which involved winning classmates’ support and the teacher outsmarting and defending against the “Bhasmam” gang from the other division. Meenakshy watches from a distance, and the entire class reacts to Sreekuttan’s antics, which make the film an authentic portrayal of school life.

The performances by child actors like Sreerang Shine, Abhinav S, and Darshan M bring life to the story, while Aju Varghese delivers a balanced role as the strict and grumpy teacher. The direction, screenplay, music, and visuals all come together to deliver a grounded and heart-touching film.

With its light-hearted story and strong performances, it’s a perfect pick for weekend family entertainment.

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan OTT Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Good Wife: Expected Release Date, Cast, Story, Everything We Know So Far About Priyamani’s Courtroom Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News