The third installment in the Aadu franchise, Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1, hit theaters on March 19, 2026, more than a decade after the first film and eight years after the second installment’s theatrical release. As we all know, the original film wasn’t a theatrical success, but its fortunes changed through home video. Word of mouth grew steadily, with audiences actively recommending it, leading to a rare turnaround. A sequel to a theatrical flop was announced and eventually released. While it didn’t quite match the first film in terms of quality, it performed well financially.

Encouraged by that success, the makers returned with a third installment, this time with bigger ambitions, higher investment, and significantly greater hype. However, despite the buildup, the film hasn’t been received as warmly as the earlier entries in the franchise. Whether audience opinion will shift once it becomes available for streaming remains to be seen. With the OTT release date now officially confirmed, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

What Is The Plot Of Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1?

In the present day, the government moves to demolish the historic Nagathan Bridge. The decision, however, is secretly driven by Saathan Xavier. And as expected, wherever Xavier is involved, Dude and his gang aren’t far behind. Shaji Pappan and his gang also get entangled, as they often do, in the chaos surrounding Dude and Xavier.

But this time, the mystery runs much deeper. How is the fate of this bridge connected to a dystopian future and colonial-era Kerala? How are these characters traveling through time? And most importantly, why is Xavier so determined to see the bridge destroyed?

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1: Cast & Crew

The film features Jayasurya, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Vijay Babu, Indrans, Saiju Kurup, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Harikrishnan, Bhagath Manuel, Renji Panicker, Bijukuttan, and Sudhi Koppa. It is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, with music composed by Shaan Rahman and Dawn Vincent. The cinematography is handled by Akhil George and Vishnu Narayanan, while Anees Nadodi serves as the production designer and Stephy Zaviour as the costume designer. Editing is done by Lijo Paul. The film is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

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Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 OTT Release Date

ZEE5 has officially confirmed that Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 will begin streaming on May 1. Along with the original Malayalam audio, the film will also be available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

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