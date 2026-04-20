Another week is here, and a fresh slate of series and films is arriving on OTT. Here’s a curated list of titles for the week of April 20 to 26, 2026. Netflix leads with four new releases, including an animated series set in the Stranger Things universe. Prime Video brings an animated story about a pampered pet cat venturing beyond the safety of his home, while ZEE5 offers a Telugu romantic flick. All this and more are listed below. Scroll down to find the release dates, streaming platforms, trailers, and plot summaries.

Jio Hotstar

24 Season 3 (Hindi) – April 24, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

After a decade, Anil Kapoor returns as ATU agent Jai Singh Rathod in the third season of the Indian adaptation of 24. This time, his daughter is kidnapped and held hostage, and he is threatened with her life, forcing him to follow orders to assassinate a high-level politician.

Prathichaya (Malayalam) – April 24, 2026

Nivin Pauly plays an IT professional, the son of Kerala’s Chief Minister. Uninterested in politics, he prefers to stay away from the limelight. However, after a scandal involving his father, he is compelled to step in and take on the role of Chief Minister, striving to become a better version of his father and achieve what he could not. But along the way, will he lose himself and become the very person he set out to surpass?

Netflix

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 (English) – Animated – April 23, 2026

An animated horror anthology set in the Stranger Things universe, filling the gap between seasons.

Unchosen (English) – April 21, 2026

This six-part British psychological thriller follows Sam, played by Fra Fee, an escaped convict who arrives at a cloistered, conservative Christian sect. There, he meets Rosie, a wife and mother played by Molly Windsor, and the two begin an affair. However, his past soon catches up with him, while her present reality proves equally incompatible with their relationship.

Apex (English) – April 24, 2026

A survival thriller set in the Australian outback, where Charlize Theron plays Sasha, a woman stranded in the wilderness and hunted by a man portrayed by Taron Egerton. He treats the chase as a sport, taking pleasure in it, but she proves far more resourceful than he anticipated. The question remains: can she survive?

Running Point Season 2 (English) – April 23, 2026

In this sports comedy, Kate Hudson plays Isla Gordon, the president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team, as she navigates her first full NBA season in charge. Naturally, she faces several challenges along the way. Meanwhile, her ambitious brother Cam, played by Justin Theroux, is determined to reclaim his position by replacing her and is laying the groundwork to do so.

Prime Video

Kevin (English) – Animated – April 20, 2026

Kevin is a pampered pet cat who has never faced the struggles of the real world. But when his owners break up, he leaves home and ventures outside. Can he survive on his own?

Apple TV Plus

Criminal Record Season 2 (English) – April 22, 2026

This season, DCI Daniel Hegarty and DS June Lenker are no longer rivals but partners. When a man is fatally stabbed at a political rally in London, the two detectives are assigned to investigate. What they uncover is far more disturbing, involving undercover operations, a far-right terror organization, and a looming bomb threat.

Zee5

Band Melam (Telugu) – April 24, 2026

A romantic film about childhood friends Giri and Raaji, who grow apart as Raaji focuses on her education while Giri pursues his dream of leading a music band. Amid turbulent times in their village and disapproval from their families, they reunite, changing the course of their lives.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch.

Must Read: Prathichaya OTT Release Confirmed: When & Where To Watch Nivin Pauly’s Malayalam Political Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News