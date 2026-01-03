More than two decades after its release, Nayak is no longer just a film in Bollywood megastar Anil Kapoor’s filmography. The 2001 cult classic movie has become a watershed moment in his career. The political drama that almost every Indian has grown to love and appreciate is now at the center of some fresh buzz.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Anil Kapoor recently acquired the rights to Nayak. This move could pave the way for a long-awaited sequel.

Nayak’s Sequel Could Be On The Way

Originally produced by A.S. Rathnam, the rights to Nayak: The Real Hero were later held by producer Deepak Mukut. A source close to the development revealed, “Producer Deepak Mukut of Sanam Teri Kasam held the rights to Nayak. It is said that Anil Kapoor has bought the rights from him. He plans to hold the rights as it’s a film close to his heart.”

“Also, he [Anil Kapoor] aspires to make a sequel to it. He is fully aware of the love he has garnered for the film over the years and believes that the subject of Nayak has tremendous potential for a second part,” the source added.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, the late Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam, and Neena Kulkarni. Pooja Batra appeared in a cameo, while Sushmita Sen made a special appearance in a song.

While there has been no official confirmation of Nayak 2, the reported rights acquisition has reignited excitement among fans who have long championed the film. In an era where political narratives dominate public discourse and cinema increasingly mirrors real-world complexities, a sequel to Nayak could feel more timely and more explosive than ever before.

Nayak Plotline

The plot of Nayak really provided a fresh perspective on political dramas in Bollywood. The story revolves around the life of a journalist Shivaji Rao, who calls out Maharashtra CM Balraj Chauhan for the inadequacies of his government. Chauhan sarcastically offers Shivaji the CM position for a day to see how tough the job is. However, Shivaji accepts the role and revolutionizes the state on the day he holds the CM’s office.

Chauhan resumes his position after one day and plots to kill Shivaji, witnessing his growing popularity among the masses. After failing to do so, he tries more lethal ways to subdue Shivaji, who now intends to contest elections to take up the CM post once again.

For now, the idea of a sequel remains aspirational. But if Nayak does return, it won’t be driven by nostalgia alone. The sequel will be shaped by relevance, timing, and a political reality that feels more urgent today than it did back then.

