The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 12: 10% Surprising Jump

It was a good Tuesday for Bollywood on March 10. While early-week blues usually haunt most films, The Kerala Story 2 is busy writing its own destiny. The film has pulled off a surprising jump on its second Tuesday, putting it on the verge of a very historic milestone. Not only is it holding its ground, but it is also just 3 lakh away from snatching the title of the most profitable Hindi Film of 2026.

Currently, the most profitable Hindi film of 2026 is Sunny Deol‘s Border 2. But Ulka Gupta and her girl gang are busy churning out numbers and claiming the throne. On Monday, the film collected 2 crore across 3,004 shows with a steady 5.6% occupancy.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 12

On the 12th day, the second Tuesday, The Kerala Story 2 earned 2.2 crore despite a reduced screen count to 2,683 shows. It registered an occupancy of 7.3%, proving that the word-of-mouth is effectively driving audiences to the theaters even in its second week.

The real story, however, lies in the profit and returns. The film is only 3 lakh away from claiming the throne of the most profitable Hindi film of 2026 at the box office! Border 2 churned out a profit of 31.7%.

To bridge this gap, The Kerala Story 2 needs to earn only 36.88 crore at the box office. This is a whisker away since Border 2 is currently crawling in its final legs, earning in mere lakhs, while The Kerala Story 2 is still galloping in crores. By tomorrow morning, it will definitely turn into the most profitable Hindi film of 2026 at the box office, and this will be a huge achievement for the social drama!

