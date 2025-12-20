What a fantastic year Indian cinema has witnessed at the box office. While big-budget films like Game Changer and War 2 unexpectedly failed, 2025 was the season of small-scale films. It wasn’t just South or Bollywood anymore; several regional films gained nationwide attention. From Mahavatar Narsimha to Kantara Chapter 1, check out the top 10 most profitable films of 2025 in India.

The dark horse, the biggest surprise of 2025!

Who would have thought a regional film made on a budget of only 50 lakhs would go on to earn a whopping 94.02 crores at the box office? We’re talking about Reeva Rachh’s devotional blockbuster, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, the biggest surprise and most profitable film of 2025. New benchmarks have been set not only for Gujarati cinema but also for Indian cinema!

No entry for Dhurandhar in the top 10 most profitable films of 2025

The talk of the hour in Indian cinema is Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller, Dhurandhar. It is roaring and will soon emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Trade experts have predicted a lifetime of over 650 crores. However, Aditya Dhar’s directorial needs to mint a minimum of 383% profits to enter the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025. Unfortunately, due to its massive budget of 225 crores, that will not be possible!

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Which are the most profitable Indian films of 2025?

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (373%) held a spot, but other regional surprises like Roi Roi Binale and Bou Bou Butta threw it out of the top 10. Other notable spots were held by Kantara Chapter 1, and Su From So, among others. It was a successful year for Bollywood and Kannada, as both industries tied with 2 entries each.

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection and profits:

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate (Gujarati): 0.5 crore | 94.02 crores | 18704% Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crores | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crores | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crores | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crores | 337.66 crores | 650.3% Roi Roi Binale (Assamese): 5 crores | 30.35 crores | 507% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crores | 16.17 crores | 439% Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam): 30 crores | 155.94 crores | 419.8% Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada): 125 crores | 621.56 crores | 397.24% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crores | 24.18 crores | 383.6%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 16 Advance Booking & Prediction: Displays An Insane Jump Of 129%, Puts Its First Saturday Collection In Danger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News