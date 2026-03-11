Zee5 is gearing up to present another Malayalam original series, titled Kasaragod Embassy. The upcoming show is a high-intensity crime thriller in a sharply crafted world of ambition, tension, and unexpected danger. It promises a tense storyline filled with surprising twists. The recently released trailer is already piquing viewers’ curiosity.

Kasaragod Embassy Release Date & Streaming Details

The makers have now confirmed that Kasaragod Embassy will begin streaming on ZEE5 from March 20. The series will be available on the platform as a seven-episode thriller. The trailer of the show was also launched recently by Mammootty Kampany, the banner of actor Mammootty, drawing attention to the project among Malayalam entertainment followers. The series brings together a mix of suspense, character‑driven drama, and a deeply immersive atmosphere that keeps viewers on edge.

Kasaragod Embassy Plot

At its heart, the Kasaragod Embassy story revolves around two cousins whose desire is for a better life. However, their attempt to escape their struggles slowly pulls them into a dangerous world of forged identities, high-risk deals, and shifting loyalties.

What begins as a small step to escape their circumstances spirals into a chain of events that challenges their bond, tests their conscience, and threatens their survival. With every choice they make, the consequences grow sharper, drawing them deeper into a network far beyond their control.

Kasaragod Embassy Cast & Crew

Kasaragod Embassy is directed by Atish M. Nair and produced by Legendary Movies. The series features a compelling ensemble cast, including Abu Salim, Govind Pai, Rony David, Sudheesh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Deepak Parambol, Arjun, and several others in key roles.

With its crime-driven narrative and suspense-filled setup, the show aims to deliver a gripping thriller when it premieres on March 20 exclusively on ZEE5.

Kasaragod Embassy Trailer

