Mammootty is one of those unlucky stars who has failed to find consistency at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. Yes, he has delivered some successful films, but the majority of his releases have failed commercially. In 2025, the Mollywood legend was expected to leave a big impact with some exciting films in the kitty, but unfortunately, he managed to deliver only one successful film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kalamkaval provided some relief to Mammootty in 2025

In 2025, Mammuka had three releases: Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, Bazooka, and Kalamkaval. It started with Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, which released on January 23. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it fetched mixed word of mouth. Made on a budget of 19 crores, it earned only 9.37 crore net. It secured a losing verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

After the failure of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, Mammootty returned to the big screens with Bazooka. Released on April 10, the biggie opened to mostly poor reviews from critics. Even among the audience, it fared with negative word of mouth. Due to negative feedback, the film failed to score big at the Indian box office. Made at a reported budget of 28 crores, it earned only 13.86 crore net. It secured a losing verdict.

The third and last release of 2025 was Kalamkaval. With Kalamkaval, Mammootty made a comeback at the Indian box office by delivering a clean success. It was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores, and earned 36.58 crore net (still running in theaters). It secured a plus verdict.

With one successful film out of three releases, Mammootty had a success ratio of 33.33% in 2025.

Take a look at the Indian box office performance of Mammooty’s 2025 releases, along with their budgets and verdicts:

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse: Collection – 9.37 crores | Budget – 19 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Budget – | Verdict – Bazooka: Collection – 13.86 crores | Budget – 28 crores | Verdict – Losing

| Budget – | Verdict – Kalamkaval: Collection – 36.58 crores | Budget – 29 crores | Verdict – Plus

Faces a cumulative deficit of 21%

If we combine the budget of all Mammuka’s releases in 2025, a cumulative 76 crores were spent on making movies. In return, his films earned 59.81 crore net at the Indian box office, thus suffering a deficit of 16.19 crores or 21.3%.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Champion Box Office Collection Day 1: Roshan Meka Starrer Off To A Decent Start, Earns 36% More Than Pelli SandaD

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News