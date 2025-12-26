Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is a box office juggernaut. In only three weeks, the spy action thriller has unlocked the 1000 crore milestone worldwide. It is also inches away from becoming the 8th-highest Indian grosser globally. Scroll below for the day 21 update!

Strong overseas run continues!

According to the official update, Dhurandhar has amassed 217.50 crore gross at the overseas box office in 21 days. There had been no other significant Bollywood release and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer was making the most of the opportunity. Despite the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, it is dominating the ticket windows, which is a very positive sign.

9th Indian film in history to cross 1000 crores!

At the domestic box office, Ranveer Singh starrer has garnered 668.8 crore net, which is approximately 789.18 crores in gross total. Combined with the overseas earnings, its worldwide total stands at 1006.68 crore gross.

Only 8 other Indian films in history have crossed the 1000 crore mark in their worldwide lifetime. The best is yet to come as Dhurandhar will soon beat Kalki 2898 AD (1054.67 crores) and become the 8th highest-grossing film of all time globally!

Check out the Indian films that have crossed the 1000 crore milestone at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: 1800 crores Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores RRR: 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores Jawan: 1163.82 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores Dhurandhar: 1006.68 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 21

India net – 668.8 crores

India gross – 789.18 crores

Overseas gross – 217.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 1006.68 crores

More about the spy action thriller

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik, among others.

It was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025. A sequel is already in the works and will arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.

