The sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, released in 2024, is undoubtedly one of Indian cinema’s most successful projects. Viewers who witnessed the phenomenon on the big screen were left in awe and are now eagerly waiting for the sequel to the movie. The film is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

However, as per News 18, a recent rumor suggested that leading lady Deepika Padukone’s name was allegedly removed from the end credits of Kalki 2898 AD on OTT platforms nearly a month after the actress’ exit from Kalki 2. The publication reported that a fan allegedly took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that Deepika’s name has been removed from the end credits.

However, neither the actress nor the production house has addressed the rumor yet. Therefore, there is no official confirmation on whether Deepika Padukone‘s name has actually been removed from the credits. Amidst the ongoing situation, let us revisit the beginning of Project K and its evolution into Kalki 2898 AD.

From Project K To Kalki 2898 AD: A Mega-Budget Sci-Fi Adventure

Back in 2023, producers informed that a film titled Project K would be released in theatres worldwide on January 12, 2024. However, the date was later postponed to May 9, 2024, as they were unable to complete everything in time.

Initially, this project was intended to be the largest Indian film ever made, with a budget of around 600 crores under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Before its theatrical release, the producers announced the film’s ultimate title as Kalki 2898 AD. The movie premiered in theaters on June 27, 2024, in standard, IMAX, and 3D versions.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

As reported earlier, the sci-fi epic managed to earn approximately 653.21 crores in net revenue at the Indian box office, totaling a gross collection of 770.78 crores. The movie also received a good reception at the international box office, with gross collections of 283.89 crores from overseas markets.

The total worldwide collection of Kalki 2898 AD was approximately 1,054.67 crores gross. The movie concluded its box office run as the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Kalki 2898 AD: A Star-Studded Cast

Kalki 2898 AD managed to bring one of the finest star-studded ensembles in Indian cinema. The cast featured A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, alongside Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Shobana, Pasupathy, Krishnakumar, and Keerthi Suresh, among others. The film also features memorable cameos from Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Malvika Nair, S.S. Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Varma.

Prabhas played Bhairava, a warrior in a dystopian future, who is trapped in the hopeless city of Kashi and wants to live in the Complex. Deepika essayed Sum-80, or Sumathi, who is also a goddess-like figure, pregnant with a child believed to be the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu as Kalki, his 10th avatar. Amitabh Bachchan played Ashwatthama, cursed to live forever since the time of the Mahabharata. He has been waiting for centuries for Kalki to do what he’s meant to do. But things change for Bhairava when he meets Sumathi.

In the end, Kalki 2898 AD stood as a cinematic milestone. It showed that Indian filmmakers could dream beyond limits and create something that resonated with audiences across generations.

Check out the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD below:

