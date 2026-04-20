Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a power couple of Bollywood. The two have often professed their love for each other on social media and in real life. But there was a time when Ranveer was hush-hush about seeing the actress. This was evident in his statement on a talk show. Let’s get into the details and find out what exactly he said.

Throwback: Ranveer Singh Didn’t Admit To Dating Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 4 in 2013. During the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked him to react to this sentence, ‘my chemistry with Deepika in Ram-Leela was just good acting.’ In response, Ranveer said, “False. It’s good direction.”

In another question, Ranveer ranked Deepika highest on a list of actresses he had to name in order of sex appeal. Later, Karan asked Ranveer about Ram-Leela, which had become a major critical and commercial success. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Deepika.

Ranveer said that he was surprised to witness this level of success with his fourth film. Karan then asked, “Fourth film to do this kind of box office, and it’s a solo film with your girlfriend.” Ranveer was visibly shocked and pretended to ignore it at first.

KJo then clarified, “you and your girlfriend, Deepika is your girlfriend.” After Ranveer didn’t say anything, the director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai explained why no one admits their relationships these days.

Ranveer then continued to downplay their relationship and said, “What relationship, Karan? I have got a very good and healthy relationship with Deepika Padukone.” Karan quickly interjected and asked, “Meaning? Like you’ll die together.” Ranveer added, “We are just good friends.” He further called her a special person.

Karan then asked about a photo of Ranveer trying to kiss Deepika. The Dhurandhar actor then clarified that he grew up in an affectionate Punjabi family where hugs and kisses are a routine. “What about my kiss that I gave you? That’s not very scandalous? “Only if I hug Deepika it’s a big problem”, Ranveer asked playfully. This was evidently a time when Ranveer and Deepika were trying to keep their relationship private.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Fell In Love During Ram-Leela

Ranveer and Deepika worked together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela. The film was a major success, and as per TOI, the duo began dating around that time. They got married in late 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on 8 September 2024. They named her Dua. On April 18, Deepika announced her pregnancy. The duo also shared a glimpse of Dua holding a pregnancy test kit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Workwise, Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and will be next seen in Pralay. Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in King and Raaka.

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