Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies, with viewers excitedly awaiting it. The teaser, presented on the occasion of Hanuman Ji Janmotsav after causing a stir with its announcement, fully immerses us in the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the largest voluntary organization in the world, like never before. The movie has now made a daring move by releasing the teaser in Indian Sign Language.

Aakhri Sawal: ISL Teaser

Aakhri Sawal has released its teaser in Indian Sign Language, marking a major step towards inclusivity. This audacious action emphasizes the movie’s goal of reaching as many people as possible. It makes it extremely evident that the teaser is intended for all communities, enabling everyone to enjoy it in a way that suits them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures (@nikhilnanda_motionpictures)

This undoubtedly demonstrates the creators’ efforts to make the topic accessible to everyone. They have ensured that everyone can see a part of India’s history rarely depicted on TV.

Aakhri Sawal Creators

Aakhri Sawal is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, a National Award-winning director. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the movie is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt. Utkarsh Naithani wrote the dialogue, screenplay, and plot. The film is set to release in cinemas on 8th May 2026.

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