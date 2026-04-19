Ranveer Singh has reasons to celebrate. Most must be thinking we’re talking about the success of Dhurandhar. But there’s also a personal win! Our King Of Lyari is all set to welcome his second child with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone. As the announcement sparks excitement and immense buzz, let’s quickly revisit their combined net worth as of 2026.

About an hour ago, Deepika Padukone took to social media to make the big announcement. Her post featured daughter Dua Padukone holding a pregnancy test as she seemingly sat in Ranveer Singh’s lap. As soon as the news broke on the internet, celebrities, including Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday, began congratulating the couple in the comment section.

Ranveer Singh’s net worth in 2026

It would be safe to call Ranveer Singh the man of the hour. He’s not only given two back-to-back blockbusters, but also the highest-grossing Bollywood films in history. The King of Lyari is currently ruling Bollywood. According to multiple reports, he charges a whopping 30-50 crore per film. He reportedly took home a paycheck of 50 crore for Dhurandhar 2.

Well, Ranveer is Sindhi (pun intended), and as is widely known, they’re experts at building empires! The 40-year-old actor has several streams of income. He charges 3-5 crore per brand endorsement and is associated with almost 40 brands. On social media, he reportedly charges 80 lakh for one post.

Apart from that, Singh has invested in several new-age businesses. The list includes Sugar Cosmetics and boAt. He is also a co-founder at Bold Care. The Band Baaja Baarat also has a protein snack brand, SuperYou, and an alcohol brand, Rangeela.

Fans would know Ranveer Singh is fond of luxury cars. His fleet includes a Land Rover Range Rover SV, a GMC Hummer EV3X, a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

The Dhurandhar star does not compromise on real estate either. He co-owns a sea-facing house in Bandra worth 119 crore with his wife, Deepika Padukone. Other properties include a 40-crore Worli apartment, along with other properties in Mumbai and Alibaug.

All in all, Ranveer Singh’s net worth as of 2026 is 400 crore.

Deepika Padukone Net Worth 2026

Deepika Padukone is one step ahead! The Kalki 2898 AD actress charges 15-30 crores per film. She also owns a production house, KA Production.

She reportedly charges 7-10 crore for a brand endorsement and works with big brands like Dyson, Hilton Hotels, Cartier, Levi’s, Pepsi, and Louis Vuitton, among others. DP has a massive Instagram following of 80.3 million and charges 1-2 crore per sponsored post.

The 40-year-old actress is also an entrepreneur. She owns the skincare brand, 82°E. Deepika has also invested in other startups like Atomberg Technologies, BluSmart, Bellatrix Aerospace, Epigamia, Mokobara, Blue Tokai, and Supertails.

As for real estate, Padukone owns an apartment in Prabhadevi, along with other properties, with Ranveer Singh. Her luxury car collection includes a Bentley Continental GT and a Range Rover Vogue.

As of 2026, Deepika Padukone has a net worth of 500 crore. She’s not only ruling Ranveer’s heart but also the bank balance!

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone combined net worth

DeepVeer, as their fans lovingly call them, have a combined net worth of 900 crore, as of 2026. Along with fame and respect, they’ve also built a king-size empire. The couple will soon join the leagues of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 1000 crore club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

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