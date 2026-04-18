The biggest music collaboration of Bollywood is here with A.R. Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Irshad Kamil joining hands for Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. This promises to be another chartbuster after their collaboration in Amar Singh Chamkila. Following the immense response to the upcoming film’s teaser, the makers have now dropped the first song, Kya Kamaal Hai.

Kya Kamaal Hai Song Out Now

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a patriotic romance drama featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari in the lead. The first track, Kya Kamaal Hai, was unveiled today, eliciting an emotional response from the audience. Music has always been the soul of Imtiaz Ali’s cinema, shaping the emotional core of his storytelling. With this new soulful track, he brings together Diljit’s evocative voice, Rahman’s timeless compositions, and Irshad Kamil’s soulful poetry.

Kya Kamaal Hai is a song of hope, highlighting the beauty of human connection in times of strife. It draws its inspiration from the love that refused to fade away when everything else was lost during the partition era. In the ‘noise’ that surrounds us currently, the song reminds us of the beautiful world we live in, one where love is abundant, happiness outweighs sorrow, and togetherness breaks every barrier, offering both tenderness and resilience in equal measure.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Plot

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing. The movie is a romantic drama that captures memories that refuse to fade away, unfinished conversations, and stolen glances. Set during the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan, the film tells a story of love and longing. It shows a unique story through the eyes of youth.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Cast & Crew

Main Vaapas Aaunga is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh alongside Sharvari in the female lead. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina in key roles. The patriotic film marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh, following Chamkila, a musical drama based on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film features A.R. Rahman’s music and award-winning lyricist Irshad Kamil. It is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. The film is set to open in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

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