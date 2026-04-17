Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie, titled Love & War, has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The film quickly became one of the most anticipated projects given Bollywood’s fresh trio of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Fans have been eagerly waiting for when they can once again experience Bhansali’s grand vision on the big screen.

Love & War Release Date Out

After months of speculation, the wait is finally over. The makers have officially confirmed that Love & War will open in cinemas on January 21, 2027. The film was originally scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, but a production delay pushed it back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Reports suggest the delay was largely due to scheduling conflicts. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays one of the lead roles in the film, was busy filming for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One, which required extensive reshoots and time commitments.

Love & War Plot

The film is said to be a dramatic romantic saga set against the backdrop of war. At its core is an intense love triangle between three strong characters. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are expected to play army officers, both drawn towards Alia Bhatt‘s character, leading to emotional conflict and high-stakes drama

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Returns To Grand Romance

Mounted on a grand scale, Love & War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious romantic drama yet. With its sweeping narrative and emotional intensity, it stands as India’s grandest love saga and one of the biggest romantic spectacles in Indian cinema.

Adding to the scale, Love & War will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. With its wide reach and strong cast, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of 2027.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Nagzilla Release Date Update: When To Watch Kartik Aaryan’s Creature Comedy In Theaters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News