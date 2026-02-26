It’s a season of reunions for Ranbir Kapoor with his next film, Love & War. He will be joining hands again with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The romantic drama will also see him reuniting with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, after Brahmastra and Sanju, respectively. But to gain the hit verdict, the starry cast has a massive target! Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

What is the budget of Love & War?

According to a report by Variety India, Love & War is now mounted on a budget of a whopping 425 crore. The production delay has led to a massive surge in investment. Initially planned for a 120-day schedule, an additional 50 days have been added to the production. Around 3 songs are yet to be shot along with other important sequences.

How much does Love & War need to gain the hit verdict?

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film earns a hit verdict once it earns double its investment at the Indian box office. To simplify, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal’s film will need to earn at least 850 crore to gain the hit verdict.

That’s a massive target. It is to be noted that the only Bollywood film in history to have entered the 800 crore club in India is Dhurandhar (894.49 crore).

On the other hand, the highest-grossing romantic film of all time is Saiyaara (337.69 crore). Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama will have to be extremely strong with its content to achieve such great heights at the Indian box office.

As per early reports, Netflix has gained its OTT rights at a whopping 130 crore, while the music and satellite rights have been sold for approximately 80 crore.

When is Love & War releasing?

Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview, revealed that she has two films releasing in 2026. We’re assuming she’s talking about Love & War and Alpha. However, during a live Instagram session, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial is facing production delays. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the romantic drama may arrive late 2026 or early 2027.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhoot Bangla Box Office: Will Akshay Kumar Finally Deliver A Success After 8 Films?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News