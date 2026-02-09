Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, concluded its third weekend on a good note. Due to the lack of major Bollywood releases, the magnum opus continues to remain the first choice of moviegoers. On weekdays, it slowed down a bit, but again on the weekend, it pressed the accelerator at the Indian box office and comfortably surpassed Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Border 2 earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Bollywood epic action war film started its third weekend by earning 3.12 crore on its third Friday, day 15. On Saturday, day 16, it recorded a 92.62% growth and earned 6.01 crore. On Sunday, day 17, it jumped by 40.59% and scored 8.45 crore. Overall, it earned 17.58 crore during the third weekend, which pushed the Indian box office total to a solid 341.47 crore net. It equals 402.93 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 244.97 crore

Week 2 – 78.92 crore

Day 15 – 3.12 crore

Day 16 – 6.01 crore

Day 17 – 8.45 crore

Total – 341.47 crore

Beats Saiyaara and Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film in India!

With 341.47 crore net in the kitty, Border 2 has surpassed Saiyaara (337.69 crore) to become Bollywood’s eighth-highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It’ll conclude the run in the same position as the next target of Gadar 2 (525.5 crore) is out of reach.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers at the Indian box office post-COVID (net):

Dhurandhar – 893.85 crore Jawan – 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Chhaava – 615.39 crore Animal – 554 crore Pathaan – 543.22 crore Gadar 2 – 525.5 crore Border 2 – 341.47 crore (17 days) Saiyaara – 337.69 crore Tiger 3 – 286 crore

In just 17 days, Border 2 has also surpassed Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film, Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned 339.16 crore. Other than Tiger Zinda Hai, it also crossed Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (341.22 crore) and Aamir Khan’s PK (339.5 crore).

