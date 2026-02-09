James Cameron’s epic sci-fi film Avatar: Fire and Ash is now in its eighth week in theaters, and the threequel is still making its presence felt at the box office. With a current worldwide gross of $1.44 billion, the film ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2025 and already ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing movies of all time. Given its steady momentum, Fire and Ash is expected to surpass Barbie’s $1.45 billion global total in the coming days, to become the 17th-highest-grossing film ever. Avatar 3 is currently projected to close its worldwide theatrical run somewhere above the $1.5 billion mark.

At the international box office, Avatar: Fire and Ash has delivered a strong performance in China. Beyond its $391.5 million domestic tally, the film has collected an impressive $167.9 million from the Chinese box office alone, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $391.5 million

International: $1.05 billion

Worldwide: $1.44 billion

With this haul, the third Avatar installment now ranks among the top five highest-grossing Hollywood releases in China in the post-COVID era. However, despite this milestone, it still trails well behind its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, which remains a live-action benchmark for post-pandemic Hollywood success in the territory. Read on to find out how wide that gap is, and where Fire and Ash stands among the top ten post-COVID Hollywood films in China.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films In China (Post-COVID)

Below is the list of the top ten highest-grossing Hollywood releases at the Chinese box office in the post-pandemic era:

Zootopia 2: $645.7 million Avatar: The Way of Water: $246 million F9: $215.3 million Godzilla vs Kong: $188.7 million Avatar: Fire and Ash: $167.9 million Jurassic World: Dominion: $157.9 million Fast X: $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench: $115.7 million Alien: Romulus: $110.4 million

As the above figures indicate, Fire and Ash now ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood movie in China, but is still behind The Way of Water’s $246 million haul by a margin of $78.1 million. Fire and Ash’s next Hollywood target in the territory is Godzilla vs. Kong. To overtake its $188.7 million total and move up to fourth place, the film will need to generate an additional $20.8 million from the Chinese box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

