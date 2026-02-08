Melania is holding decently for its genre at the box office in North America. It is on track to surpass the domestic haul of Matt Walsh’s satirical comedy documentary, Am I Racist? Compared to Melania, the 2024 documentary had a louder impact, stronger urgency, and better theatrical pull. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Melania’s box office performance in North America so far

The film’s collection dropped drastically on its second Friday at the box office in North America. The documentary collected $865k on Friday, down 69.8% from last week, when it opened in theaters. It dropped out of the domestic top 5 rankings and is at #9 on its day 8. After eight days of release, the movie’s domestic total has reached $11.8 million.

Melania is set to beat Am I Racist? domestically

For the unversed, Am I Racist? was released only in North America and internationally. It collected $12.3 million at the box office in North America in its theatrical run. The satirical documentary starring Matt Walsh reportedly became the highest-grossing documentary of 2024.

Melania is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Am I Racist? The 2024 movie reportedly cost $3 million and grossed $12.3 million, making it a box-office success. On the other hand, Melania has a much bigger budget than Am I Racist, and thus it will be a notable achievement for the film.

More about the film

Melania’s international collection stands at $161k, bringing its domestic cume to $11.8 million, for a worldwide total of $12.0 million. Directed by disgraced filmmaker Brett Ratner, the film follows a documentary that tracks First Lady Melania Trump in the final 20 days before Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration. Melania was released on January 30.

Box office summary

Domestic – $11.8 million

International – $161k

Worldwide – $12.00 million

