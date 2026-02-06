The Housemaid is one of the most successful thrillers in the post-pandemic era. It keeps climbing the domestic and worldwide box office charts. The new aims for the domestic total of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and after beating it, Sydney Sweeney starrer will achieve a notable feat at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Housemaid’s box office collection so far in North America

Sydney Sweeney’s film collected $284k at the box office in North America, down 42.1% from last Wednesday. The R-rated thriller has reached $121.59 million at the box office in North America. It is suffering due to new releases and its digital release, yet it still has a stronghold at the box office in North America.

The Housemaid is edging closer to beating Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Housemaid is edging closer to beating the domestic haul of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. It is the second installment in the horror franchise. For the record, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected $127.7 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. It, however, did not surpass the domestic haul of the first film. The Housemaid is around $6 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Set to become the 20th highest-grossing 2025 release

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is the 20th highest-grossing film released in 2025. The R-rated thriller will rank as 2025’s 202nd-highest-grossing title at the domestic box office. It will be a notable feat for Sydney Sweeney’s film, given how late in its release it is.

More about the film

Sydney Sweeney‘s film has grossed $316.6 million worldwide, according to the latest update. The film is tracking to earn around $350-$400 million worldwide, owing to strong overseas hold. The story follows a struggling young woman whose hope for a fresh start turns dark after she takes a job as a maid for a wealthy couple hiding dangerous secrets. The Housemaid was released on December 19 and is also available on digital.

