Priyanka Chopra’s action-adventure film The Bluff is proving that audience interest can sometimes be stronger than critical opinion. The pirate theme drama has managed to secure the number one spot on various global streaming charts. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the numbers indicate that viewers were interested in watching the film after its digital premiere.

The Bluff Records Massive Streaming Numbers

The Bluff debuted on Prime Video on February 25 and quickly gained traction across multiple regions. Within a short time, it became the most-watched streaming original film worldwide. This achievement highlights the massive pull of Priyanka Chopra and the appeal of the film’s action-packed story.

According to Variety, The Bluff ranked number one on the Streaming Original Film chart for the week of February 27 to March 5. During this period, the film gathered an estimated 300.3 million minutes of viewing time. This makes the film well ahead of other titles released during the same window.

The psychological drama Accused secured the second spot with around 213.1 million minutes on Netflix. David Victori’s thriller Firebreak followed with about 177.2 million minutes of watch time. The documentary Paul McCartney: Man on the Run recorded approximately 156.2 million minutes, while The Wrecking Crew closed the top five list with roughly 110.6 million minutes.

More About The Bluff

The story unfolds in the Cayman Islands and centers on a woman living a quiet life in a coastal town with her son and sister-in-law. A dangerous pirate kidnaps her husband, disrupting her peaceful routine. Facing the threat to her family, the woman is forced to confront a violent chapter of her past.

The narrative then moves through intense battles, gunfights, and a dramatic clash. The film is directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under the AGBO banner. Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, the cast includes Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley Green, Temuera Morrison, and Zack Morris.

The Bluff Trailer

