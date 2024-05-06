The Avengers: Infinity War will always be an impressive Marvel movie as the superheroes face their biggest enemy, Thanos, and lose. It was a disappointment not only for the heroes but also for the fans, who were shocked by the film’s ending. The film’s director Joe and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo brothers, once blamed the Avengers’ failures on Tony Stark and Captain America, played by Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, respectively.

For the unversed, a rift was created between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War over the Sokovia Accords. Later on, Tony finds out that Steve’s best friend, Bucky Barnes, is responsible for the death of Tony’s parents. The Avengers split up, and during the 2018 movie, when Bruce Banner, aka Hulk, returned to Earth and was warning Doctor Strange and Tony about the arrival of Thanos, RDJ‘s character informed him that they had broken up.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet’s report, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo in 2019 explained why the Avengers lost in Infinity War. Anthony said, “Look, [Tony and Cap are] the heart and soul of the Avengers, you know. Tony is sorta like an extroverted leader, and Cap is like the heart and soul, the moral core of them. For the two of them to have a falling out and have an irreconcilable problem was really devastating to the team as a whole.”

The co-director of Avengers: Infinity War, Anthony Russo, added, “You know, in our minds, that’s why the Avengers lost in Infinity War – the fact that they were divided.” The Russo brothers were also the director of Captain America: Civil War.

Anthony continued, “They weren’t functioning as a team in that movie any longer, so they weren’t prepared for the universe’s greatest threat.” The film by the Russo brothers earned a fortune at the box office. It collected $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The movies are available on Disney+.

