Mahabharata is an epic about the Kauravas and Pandavas, and how they fought over a kingdom and over power. We have heard stories of this epic since childhood, and we have also seen movies and TV serials based on this in the Indian media. But what if a Hollywood production house decides to make a Mahabharata movie with Hollywood actors? Who do you think would fit the characters from Arjuna to Bhisma to Kunti and Draupadi?

Well, AI has reimagined these characters on these actors, and we think it can’t get more perfect than this. Scroll ahead to find out.

Hollywood Actors Who Could Play Mahabharat Characters

Well, this Instagram handle called epiclegends.ai created a Reel featuring the top and best Hollywood actors and put them in order of the Mahabharata characters. The AI video showed them in proper outfits and attire as per their characters, and it almost felt like it was real and not AI.

The video featured Chris Hemsworth as Arjuna and Cillian Murphy as Shakuni. On the other hand, Dwayne Rock Johnson has been shown as Bheem, and George Clooney has been shown as Yudhisthir. Timothee Chalamet can be seen as Nakul, and Anthony Hopkins has been reimagined as Dhritarashtra.

Jacob Elordi has been imagined as Sahadev, Gal Gadot as Subhadra, Henry Cavill as Balram, and Tom Hardy as Duryodhana. Meanwhile, Liam Neeson can be seen as Bhisma. Angelina Jolie has been thought of as Draupadi. While Gary Oldman has been imagined as Dronacharya, Meryl Streep can be seen as Kunti.

However, Brad Pitt as Karna is probably one of the most matched reimaginings. Last but not least, Chris Evans has been imagined as Lord Krishna, and even fans have agreed that it was the most apt one. After the video went viral, people gave a lot of opinions on it and made comments about it.

One wrote, “Directed by Christopher Nolan”, another one commented, “Chris Evans as Krishna gave me goosebumps.” One of the fans penned, “All of the castings were perfect.”

So, what do you think? Let us know.

