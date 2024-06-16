Chris Evans’ Captain America is kind of the moral compass of the Avengers team, whose past was explored in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. However, there were quite a few things that bothered the fans, like how Steve Rogers became accustomed to the new world, and a bigger question than that was whether he was virg*n. A deleted scene explained how Steve got used to the modern world, and the doubt about his virgin*ty was cleared a decade later by the movie’s writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Scroll below for the deets.

In the first movie, Steve is a skinny person who lacks the physique of a soldier, but his resolution and determination surpass everyone else’s. Thus, he was chosen to be given the super soldier serum and transformed physically. Later, he is regarded as the leader of the Avengers. Over the years, fans have seen him having the hearts and eyes for Peggy Carter; hence, some fans believed he must have been a virgin.

In 2021, the Captain America: The First Avenger writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, clarified the doubt amongst fans about Cap’s virgin*ty. The writers revealed that he allegedly lost it during his first USO tour in the movie when he was doing musicals and signing autographs. Steve has a very righteous personality, and maybe for that reason, people assumed that he kept himself for Peggy and did not sleep around.

Captain America: The First Avenger writer Stephen Mcfeely said, “I think he loses his virginity! Why do people think he’s a virgin? I think if you look like that, and you’re going city to city, and you’re signing autographs… The likes of the ladies you’re signing autographs for… I gotta imagine that…”

Christopher Markus added, “Steve Rogers isn’t a prude! He may be occasionally presented that way, but he’s a guy who believes in right and wrong and all these things – but he’s not a choir boy. He’s a WWII veteran.”

However, Captain America actor Chris Evans once shared his take on the matter, and it differed from the writers’. The Avengers actor said, “It’s funny when you think about it—he’s probably a virgin. He’s probably just a good guy. He was probably holding out for Peggy Carter, and he’s a little more old-fashioned in that sense.”

Captain America’s virginity was also addressed in the Disney+ web series She-Hulk when Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner also confirmed Markus and McFeely’s theory as he blurts out, “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.”

