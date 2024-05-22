Amazon MGM Studios is adapting Don Winslow’s novella Crime 101. Mark Ruffalo is reportedly in talks to play the lead role. He is set to co-star with Chris Hemsworth and negotiate to star and produce alongside Ben Grayson, his producing partner.

The film will be directed by Bart Layton, who collaborated with Peter Straughan to develop the screenplay. Layton is famously known for his work as a director and writer of the 2018 heist movie American Animals, which starred Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, and Ann Dowd. Pedro Pascal was supposed to star in the film alongside Hemsworth last year, but although he was on board, things did not move forward.

Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, RAW’s Layton and Dimitri Doganis, and Derrin Schlesinger and Shane Salerno all serve as producers. Joely Fisher executive produces for RAW.

Plot of Don Winslow’s ‘Crime 101’ movie adaptation

While story details are being kept under wraps, Winslow’s original short tale has Heat-like elements as it tracks high-level diamond thefts around the Pacific Coast, which police have linked to Colombian cartels. With a different plan, Detective Lou Lubesnick focuses on a single criminal seeking a big payday.

Mark Ruffalo’s recent projects

Having just received his fourth Oscar nomination for his remarkable performance in Searchlight’s Poor Things, Ruffalo has already had a fantastic start to the year. He’s presently filming Task, a limited series on HBO that Brad Ingelsby, the creator of Mare Of East Town, wrote. His subsequent roles will be in Cooper Raif’s sitcom Hal & Harper and in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson.

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ruffalo and Hemsworth appeared together in several films. Hemsworth is well recognized for portraying Thor, while Ruffalo played Bruce Banner and his alter ego, the Hulk.

