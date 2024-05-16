The buzz for Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth’s post-apocalyptic prequel has made it the star of Cannes 2024. The George Miller directorial is achieving accolades and rave reviews in the French Riviera. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga received a roaring seven-minute standing ovation at the film’s world premiere.

George Miller’s highly acclaimed action franchise had its global premiere on Wednesday night at the Cannes Film Festival with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Miller and his cast, which included Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, were in attendance, and the film was met with a standing ovation that lasted seven minutes in the Grand Lumiere Theatre.

Warner Bros. will release Furiosa, a movie worth $168 million, in the United States on May 24. This is nine years and one month after the most recent Mad Max: Fury Road movie, which starred Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. It also comes 45 years after Miller’s original Mad Max movie became the most profitable movie ever, making $100 million on a $350,000 budget.

Furiosa is a prequel that takes place more than ten years before Fury Road. With Fury Road’s incredible critical acclaim (97 percent favorable critic score on Rotten Tomatoes), global financial success, and unexpected Oscars dominance (seven nominations and six statuettes, all for work in below-the-line categories), expectations for Furiosa have skyrocketed.

Miller, who wrote this script as part of the development process for Fury Road so he could better understand the Furiosa character, has been working toward this Cannes moment for decades. On the feature film, he co-wrote the screenplay with Nick Lathouris and Brendan McCarthy.

As per the official synopsis, Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures’ upcoming film will unveil the beginnings of the formidable character from Mad Max: Fury Road, a worldwide hit film that has won several Oscars.

The film also stars Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, Nathan Jones, John Howard, and Angus Sampson in pivotal roles; the fifth Mad Max picture, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, will be released in theatres on May 23, 2024.

