Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s release date has been reportedly locked, and it is just a few months away before fans witness the origin story of this epic heroine in the prequel. Anya Taylor-Joy will be playing Imperator Furiosa, a prequel and a spin-off of the award-winning movie Mad Max: Fury Road. Chris Hemsworth will emerge from the good guy image and play a villain in this upcoming movie, the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise.

These acclaimed movies notably depicted apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction on the big screen. The character of Furiosa was played by the versatile actress Charlize Theron in the 2015 film, which won multiple Oscars. It featured Tom Hardy as Mad Max. Keep scrolling for more.

The first Mad Max film in the franchise came out in 1979, and George Miller helmed the movie. The four films in the franchise have earned around $540 million worldwide. In the original movies, Mel Gibson played the role of Mad Max Rockatansky, and in 2015, Tom Hardy stepped into his shoes and portrayed the character brilliantly. The 2024 film will focus on the story of Charlize Theron’s character’s origin, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Who will be starring in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her performance in The Queen’s Gambit, Split, The Menu, and others, will lead the dystopian action film. Fans who love Chris Hemsworth for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be stepping out of his comfort zone and playing the villain Warlord Dementus in the movie.

Apart from them, Tom Burke will also be starring in it, and he has reportedly replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Three Thousand Years of Longing’s Alyla Browne will also be in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Nathan Jones, who played the role of Rictus Erectus, and Angus Sampson’s character Organic Mechanic from Mad Max: Fury Road, will allegedly reprise their roles in the spin-off prequel.

What will Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga be about?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s story will tell the story of Furiosa’s life before she met Max Rockatansky. It will reveal her backstory and give insight into how she lost her arm and got it replaced with a prosthetic one.

The film’s official synopsis read, “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Who is associated with the filmmaking process of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

George Miller once again sat on the director’s chair for this fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise. Miller has co-written it and is co-producing it with Doug Mitchell. Nico Lathouris is also the co-writer of this movie, Margaret Sixel is the editor, and Colin Gibson is the production designer. Ben Osmo worked as the sound mixer, Junkie XL as the composer, and Jenny Beavan as the costume designer again. Simon Duggan worked as the film’s cinematographer.

How far along is the production of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

The filming began in June 2022, and before that, the shoot got delayed due to the worldwide pandemic. In October 2022, Anya Taylor-Joy took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she had finished filming for the movie. They shot in locations including New South Wales, Australia, mainly in Hay and Silverton, per Collider.

Is there a trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

The first official trailer of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was unveiled in November 2023 at the CCXP. Check out the trailer here:

When & Where is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releasing?

As per reports, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth starrer Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in the theatres on May 24, 2024.

