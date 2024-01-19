It looks like the fan prayers have been heard because Selena Gomez has announced the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel! Her on-screen brother, David Henrie, will also be reprising his character of Justin Russo. From cast and plot to release date, below is everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney show.

It all began as Selena Gomez shared a throwback still alongside David Henrie from Wizards Of Waverly Place. The text on the Instagram story read, “We’re back,” leaving the massive fan base excited. Her co-star also shared, “Been waiting to talk about this forever. Let’s have a magical 2024 y’all. The Russo’s are back.”

Selena Gomez & David Henrie confirm Wizards Pilot

Disney has ordered a pilot for the follow-up of Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel. Selena Gomez teased fans as she shared a picture of the script and wrote, “Home Again.”

David Henrie also shared a glimpse of the Network draft with a Wizards Of Waverly Place wand placed on it aesthetically. He captioned the post, “The Russo’s are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown. 2024, the year magic comes back!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie)

Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel: Plot

As per a report by Deadline, the plot will be revived from the mysterious incident when Justin Russo leaves his magical power behind. He opts for a normal human life along with his wife and two sons. A powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his doorstep. The adult Justin exercises his magical powers again to save the future of the Wizard World.

Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel: Cast

Fans will be heartbroken to hear that Selena Gomez will only be a guest star on Wizards pilot. David Henrie will, however, take the lead as he reprises his character of Justin Russo.

There are some new additions in the Wizards pilot cast, including Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

Mimi Ginapulos will play the role of Justin Russo’s wife, Giada. Janice LeAnn Brown will be playing the young wizard, Billie. Roman Russo will portray Russo’s older son.

Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel: Direction & Production

Selena Gomez and David Henrie have taken the role of executive producers in the Wizards pilot. Writers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will be joining them as EPs.

Andy Fickman will be directing the Disney revival show and working as an executive producer, along with the aforementioned names.

Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel: Release Date

Disney and the team have now revealed the exact date. However, David Henrie has hinted multiple times about spreading magic in 2024, which is a hint enough that the Wizards pilot may be released anytime this year!

The team seems to have already gone on floors, so the anticipation is undoubtedly at its peak!

About Wizards Of Waverly Place

Disney’s fantasy teen sitcom, Wizards Of Waverly Place, aired from 2007 to 2012. It revolved around Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) and her two siblings, Justin Russo (David Henrie) and Max Russo (Jake T Austin), undertaking wizard training to one day compete to win sole custody of their family powers.

The show also starred Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise, among many others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Wizards Pilot!

Must Read: Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series (Jan 8-14): Fool Me Once & The Brothers Sun Rule The Top Spots; Check Out The Complete List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News