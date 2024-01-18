OTT platforms bring us a variety of movies from across the globe in the palm of our hands. Netflix plays a big part in keeping us entertained, and people love watching their favorite movies over and over again, sometimes as they call it their comfort flicks. Let’s see which films kept the viewers hooked and helped the streaming giant generate their list of Top 10 Most Viewed films from January 8-January 14.

The competition is cutthroat, and there is sometimes a very narrow difference between the views that decide a movie’s spot on the list. It can change any week, and it does, too. Scroll below for more.

The animated film Leo and The Super Mario Bros Movie has been on the list for a long time, and this week, there are some action-packed films, some coms, and sci-fi movies too. Meanwhile, the gap between the views of the #1 and #2 spots on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Viewed Films list is enormous.

List Netflix’s Top 10 Most Viewed Films from January 8-January 14 –

1. Lift

Lift, starring Kevin Hart and Money Heist star Ursula Corbero, is ruling at #1 with 32.8 million views. The movie has been watched for 58.5 million hours.

2. Transporter 2

Transporter 2, starring Jason Statham in the lead, has earned 5.8 million views. People have watched this action thriller for 8.5 million hours.

3. The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning led The Equalizer 3, which came out last year and grabbed the #3 spot on Netflix’s Most Viewed Top 10 Films list. It has 5.7 million views and has been watched for 10.4 million hours.

4. The Proposal

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds’ rom-com has earned 4.9 million views. People have watched this 2009 movie for 8.8 million hours.

5. Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club

The 2014 comedy-drama written and directed by Tyler Perry has 4.6 million views, and people have watched it for 8.5 million hours.

6. The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie based on the popular video game is #6 on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Viewed Films list with 4.6 million views. The blockbuster movie has been watched for 7 million hours.

7. Leo

Leo is another constant after The Super Mario Bros Movie and has been watched for 7.1 million hours. The animated film has earned 4 million views.

8. Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire by Zack Snyder has been entertaining viewers for weeks, and this is its fourth week on the global top 10 weekly list. The film, with 3.9 million views, has been watched for 8.9 million hours.

9. The Croods

The story about a caveman and his family on an unexpected journey after a disaster has earned the second last spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Viewed Films list from January 8-January 14. It has 3.8 million views and 6.2 million hours watched.

10. A Day to Die

This 2022 heist action film starring the veteran Bruce Willis has generated 3.4 million views and has been watched for 6 million hours.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Top Gun 3: Production, Potential Cast, Release Date & More; Everything You Need To Know About Tom Cruise’s Threequel!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News