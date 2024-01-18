The winter has reached its prime, and people are enjoying the coziness indoors, snuggled inside their favorite blankets, and watching web series on one of the most popular streaming platforms, Netflix. They have released the list of Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows from January 8-January 14.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 1 might have crawled down on the list after being on the top spot for multiple weeks, but it is still there, and let’s see for how long the series manages to be on the list. Keep scrolling for more.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series about the disgraced financier and convicted s*x offender is on one of the top spots on Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series. The series brings in millions of views as people spend hundreds of hours watching fantastic content on the OTT platform.

Here is the list of the Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series from January 8-January 14, 2024-

1. Fool Me Once: Limited Series

Fool Me Once: Limited Series is at #1 for the second consecutive time with 23.9 million views. It has been watched for 153 million hours.

2. The Brothers Sun: Season 1

The Brothers Sun: Season 1 has jumped to the second spot on the list from #5 last week. It has been watched for 50.5 million hours and has 6.9 million views.

3. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series

It is a docu-series about the deceased disgraced financier, who was also a convicted s*x offender. People have spent 15.1 million hours on it, generating 4 million views.

4. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment: Limited Series

This unique series with a group of identical twins has dropped one place from its #3 position last week. It has 3,9 million views and has been watched for 13.1 million hours.

5. Boy Swallows Universe: Limited Series

The story is based on the novel of the same name by Trent Dalton, and it revolves around Eli Bell, who enters Brisbane’s underworld to save his mother. It has generated 3.6 million views, with 24.5 million hours of it watched by cinephiles.

6. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1 has reached the #6 position on Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series. The series has been watched for 22.5 million hours and has earned 3 million views.

7. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

From last week’s #2 position, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer has fallen to the seventh spot. With 2.6 million views, the series has been watched for 2.5 million hours.

8. Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli

Comedian and Kim Kardashian‘s ex Pete Davidson’s second Netflix special is at the eighth spot on this list of Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series. It has earned 2.3 million views and watched for 2.1 million hours.

9. The Trust: Season 1

A group of strangers are given a quarter of a million dollars; will they split it evenly or cut each other out to raise their take? The reality series has an impressive 2.1 million views. It has been watched for 7.5 million hours.

10. Sonic Prime: Season 3

Sonic Prime: Season 3 is about the blue Sonic the Hedgehog, which has been watched for 5.9 million hours. It has earned the final spot on the list with 2.1 million views.

Watch this space to discover which series will make it to the Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series of Netflix’s list next week.

