The House of the Dragon Season 2 release date might have been spoiled by the show’s star, Matt Smith, in a recent interview. It is set 172 years before the birth of Game of Thrones’ Daenerys. After a successful first season, the fans have been waiting eagerly. Smith plays the role of Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series and is paired with Emma D’Arcy’s character, Rhaenyra Targaryen and the first season ended on a high note with Lucerys Velaryon’s death by Aemond’s Dragon Vhagar.

The first season came out in 2022 and, like GOT, has been lauded and appreciated by the audience for the fantastic performances by every actor, especially Paddy Considine as King Viserys. The cinematography, VFX, storyline, and execution were bang on, leaving fans wanting more.

House of the Dragon Season 1 had ten exhilarating episodes, which were crisp and full of action. Now, after a long wait, the makers are expected to drop Season 2 this year, and before that, let’s take a quick look at the things we know so far about House of the Dragon Season 2 with Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy in the lead. Scroll below for more.

Cast-

One of House of the Dragon’s strongest suits is its ensemble cast. Every actor complements the other and brings out the best in each other. Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower will be the plot’s center again this season.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen will probably get more screen time in House of the Dragon Season 2. Ewan Mitchell will also be back in the role of Aemond Targaryen, one of the series’ prime characters in the upcoming civil war. As the sassy Rhaenys, Eve Best will return alongside Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys.

Other cast members include Graham McTavish, Phia Saban, Fabien Frankel, Amanda Collin, Simon Russell, and Abubakar Salim. Gayle Rankin and Freddie Fox will also be seen in House of the Dragon Season 2.

Plot-

For the unversed, House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin‘s Fire and Blood, which is focused on the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon Season 2 will reportedly see the dark side of Rahenyra. She stayed composed, trying to keep the war at bay in the first season, but not anymore. The stage for the Dance of the Dragons has been set, and the upcoming season will occur. The fight for the iron throne will continue until countless lives are lost, and the dragons more or less become extinct after that.

Production-

HBO revealed that production of House of the Dragon began in April 2023. The Hollywood strikes, fortunately, didn’t hinder the show’s shoot as the scripts were done before the strike started, and since the filming happened in the UK, it’s outside SAG-AFTRA.

Number of Episodes-

According to reports, House of the Dragon Season 2 will have two episodes, two less than the first season. The fewer episodes are alleged to keep the series story-driven, not because of budget concerns.

Trailer

In December 2023, the HBO series’s first official teaser was dropped, piquing the fans’ interest tenfold. Check it out here:

Release-

House of the Dragon star Matt Smitt recently appeared on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, where he spilled the beans on the potential release date of Season 2. Smith said, “August, I think… this summer, yeah.” So, House of the Dragon Season 2 will probably premiere in August.

Author’s Note-

Last year in the fall, George RR Martin watched the rough cuts of two episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2, and he thought they were great. In December, he wrote on his blog post, “Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry…”

